DOE students excel at English, challenged in reading & math

ACT Test results are in, and DOE students are reaching the benchmark. The Guam Department of Education released ACT Aspire test results for School Year 2016-2017. Results show DOE middle school and 3rd grade students excelling in English, but facing challenges in reading and math.

GDOE Administrator of Research, Planning & Evaluation Dr. Zenaida Natividad, says progress is being made from year to year, telling KUAM News, "But yet they are very close to benchmark it shows from the jump they made from 4th grade to 5th grade, and this change from 401 to 408 is statistically significant. Not just visually significant, but statistically significant ."

GDOE hopes to close the gap between scores, in an effort to make sure students are ready for College and future Careers. The full list of test results can be found on GDOE's website.

