Defendant refuses court's advice to have lawyer

He didn't want legal counsel then, and he insists on heading into trial next month pro se.

Though attorney William Pole was appointed second chair for defendant Frank Edward Pangelinan, the detainee told the court "I don't like him."

The court continued to encourage Pangelinan, who has asserted his right to speedy trial, to avail some legal guidance.

Also in court on Thursday his co-defendants, Corina Lynn Blas Tedtatotao, Paul Lynwood Johnson, Quiana Manibusan, and Raymond Torres Tedtaotao, all of whom will head to trial on December 20.

The group was arrested last month after a suspicious package containing cellphones and SIM cards was found at the hospital. The package was intended to be delivered to the DepCor compound in Mangilao.