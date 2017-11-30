Former senatorial hopeful Sedfrey Linsangan suing GEC

He was told he couldn't put his bid for governor without a running mate. Now, former senatorial candidate Sedfrey Linsangan is suing the Guam Election Commission.

Filed in federal court on Thursday, Linsangan claims he's being denied his constitutional, organic, and U.S. rights and cites other jurisdictions and other positions that allow candidates to run solo until the general election.

Apparently, when he took his concerns to GEC Commissioners and GEC legal counsel earlier this year, they said they were only following the law and that he should take his issues to Congress.

He also urges the court to reduce the nominating petition requirement for candidates - that 500 signatures for governor and lieutenant governor, 250 for senator, and 100 for mayor and vice-mayor is excessive considering Guam's population.