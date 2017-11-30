7-year-old hit by car near Adacao Elementary School

It's every parent's worst nightmare: imagine sending your child off to school for the day only to learn they've been rushed to the hospital. That was the reality today after one elementary school student who was hit by a car. This now marks back-to-back days of accidents involving our youth.

A startling moment during morning traffic, as students made their way to school. Clint, an eyewitness, told KUAM News, "He couldn't move on the road, he can talk, he can move his eyes, he just couldn't move his legs." It's the second time this week a child was hit by a car. This time in the Latte Heights area near Adacao Elementary School.

Clint lives nearby. He says he was dropping his kids to school when he got home and came upon the chilling scene. The 7-year-old child was taken to Guam Regional Medical City.

Joe Sanchez, Deputy Superintendent says that DOE is concerned, saying, "You know, obviously we take student safety very seriously at the Department of Education we're not just talking about when they're on campus, we also really think about them when they're coming to school, when they leave us. We hope the community understands that around that time we want to be especially cautious and making sure that they're observant around the area and they kind of slow down."

As we first reported on Wednesday, a Vicente Benavente Middle School student was waiting for her bus when police say the 13-year-old girl darted across the road, and was hit by a car. Her injuries, authorities say, are non-life threatening. But many in the community like Clint stress that government officials must do better to keep the kids safe, as he said, "To the government and the employees we do not see no signs here that say slow down or miles per hour. As the mayor's job should put signs up put a barricade cause there's no barricade for the kids to be protected."

DOE is asking drivers to take caution in areas near bus stops, especially in the morning and afternoon hours when buses pick up and drop off. They also encourage teachers to teach road safety.

"One of the things we're going to ask the teachers to do over the next couple of days is talk to the students about road safety we know schools do that at the beginning of the year but we want to emphasize that especially," said Sanchez.

In the meantime, GPD's Highway Patrol Division is investigating.

The 7-year-old's condition has not yet been released.