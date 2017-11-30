Grandmother arrested for photo of baby with apparent drugs - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Grandmother arrested for photo of baby with apparent drugs

If a picture says a thousand words, photos on social media showing a sleeping toddler with what appears to be a stash of marijuana was enough cause for authorities to investigate. Now, a grandmother and an unrelated minor are in police custody facing drug charges.

They weren't shy about their drug usage.

In fact, they used social media to broadcast their stash of marijuana.

Most disturbing - some of their photos depicted a sleeping toddler boy. Tucked between his nose and upper lip, what appears to be a marijuana joint.

On his chest, another ziplock baggie with more suspected pot.

Next to the sleeping toddler is a male, who appears to be posing for the camera - as if he was smoking the marijuana cigarette.

The social media post obviously disturbed viewers.

Police reporting that the Mandana Drug Task Force received anonymous calls about the photos. These callers also identified the older male in the photos as a minor.

This prompted a raid of an Agat home early Wednesday morning.

Taken into custody was the toddler's grandmother, 37-year-old Nyome Kuulei Leon Guerrero.

Also taken into custody, the male minor seen posing in the photos.

He has been identified as the boyfriend of one of Leon Guerrero's daughters.

Court documents police would later discover Leon Guerrero was still carrying drugs.

While in custody, she would ask police to use the restroom - telling them she needed to replace her feminine hygiene pad.

She'd be escorted to the bathroom where the female officer would notice Leon Guerrero's disposed feminine hygiene pad was "unusually full."

Inside, police found a small black pouch with a straw and two glass pipes, both containing suspected drug residue.

That residue would test positive for the drug "ICE."

Leon Guerrero was arrested and charged with possession of a scheduled II controlled substance as a third degree felony.

