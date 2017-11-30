Cruz disappointed with Supreme Court's decision

Lawmakers are still deciding how to respond to Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling that clarifies the number of votes needed to pass bills. Speaker BJ Cruz expressed disappointment with the decision, which he says departs from many years of legislative tradition.

The high court was responding to a petition by Governor Calvo on his bill to finance tax refunds. It was approved by a slim 7 to 6 margin, but lawmakers refused to transmit the measure citing the need for a legislative majority of eight votes. But the justices have ruled that legislation can be passed by an affirmative vote of the majority of members present and voting.

"I think it sets a very dangerous precedent," he said. "If you take that to its extreme, if there's eight senators in the room, and five recuse, you pass something with two members."

But Adelup now considers the bill duly passed, which the governor wants to sign into law and get started on establishing a line of credit to pay next year's tax refunds. However Cruz argues that the supreme court's decision is prospective, saying, "Going forward, yes, but not in the past."

So will they continue to withhold the bill? "We haven't decided yet," he said.

He also says the democratic majority is weighing its options, including whether to file a motion to reconsider.