Seven youngsters under arrest for stolen cars, retail theft - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Seven youngsters under arrest for stolen cars, retail theft

Posted: Updated:

Seven people, ages 12 and 13, are under arrest. Guam police say the arrest comes after investigators interrogated them about a stolen vehicle complaint. Authorities were then given information by the youngsters about the stolen cars and a couple of retail thefts. The children are charged with four counts of vehicle theft, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity, eluding a police officer, leaving the scene of the accident, two counts of retail theft, violating curfew, and beyond control. They are being held at the Department of Youth Affairs.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • 58-year-old latest to claim sex abuse by priest Brouillard

    58-year-old latest to claim sex abuse by priest Brouillard

    Another victim of clergy sex abuse files his lawsuit in the District Court of Guam late this afternoon. Only identified by his initials, B.G., the 58-year-old former Guam resident alleges he was sexually molested and raped by Father Louis Brouillard, who was scout master for the Boy Scouts. B.G. alleges the priest paid the boys $1 every time they went on naked swimming trips and that on one occasion, the priest raped him. He's suing for $10 million.More >>
    Another victim of clergy sex abuse files his lawsuit in the District Court of Guam late this afternoon. Only identified by his initials, B.G., the 58-year-old former Guam resident alleges he was sexually molested and raped by Father Louis Brouillard, who was scout master for the Boy Scouts. B.G. alleges the priest paid the boys $1 every time they went on naked swimming trips and that on one occasion, the priest raped him. He's suing for $10 million.More >>

  • Debate in Day 4 for port bond bill

    Debate in Day 4 for port bond bill

    Debate continued Thursday on a bill to float a $72 million bond for the Port Authority. Senators combed through the measure for a fourth day in a row. The Port is borrowing the money for facility improvements including the renovation of hotel wharf, and the construction of a new administration building.  According to a GEDA estimate, debt service would be about 6-million dollars a year, and will come from port revenues. Before discussion began, Chairman senator Frank Aguon Jr. ...More >>
    Debate continued Thursday on a bill to float a $72 million bond for the Port Authority. Senators combed through the measure for a fourth day in a row. The Port is borrowing the money for facility improvements including the renovation of hotel wharf, and the construction of a new administration building.  According to a GEDA estimate, debt service would be about 6-million dollars a year, and will come from port revenues. Before discussion began, Chairman senator Frank Aguon Jr. ...More >>

  • UOG presenting holiday concert

    UOG presenting holiday concert

    Christmas is the season of giving, and many young musicians are giving the gift of music. Joshua Cabrera, a music major at the University of Guam is excited for this weekend's concert. "The concert is entitled The Gift of Music," he explained. "We will be performing some a capella, pop, some jazz, Christmas songs, and some traditional songs." The music starts at 7:30 pm on Friday December 1st, and Saturday December 2nd at the UOG Theater. In addition to singing,...More >>
    Christmas is the season of giving, and many young musicians are giving the gift of music. Joshua Cabrera, a music major at the University of Guam is excited for this weekend's concert. "The concert is entitled The Gift of Music," he explained. "We will be performing some a capella, pop, some jazz, Christmas songs, and some traditional songs." The music starts at 7:30 pm on Friday December 1st, and Saturday December 2nd at the UOG Theater. In addition to singing,...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly