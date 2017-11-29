Seven youngsters under arrest for stolen cars, retail theft

Seven people, ages 12 and 13, are under arrest. Guam police say the arrest comes after investigators interrogated them about a stolen vehicle complaint. Authorities were then given information by the youngsters about the stolen cars and a couple of retail thefts. The children are charged with four counts of vehicle theft, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity, eluding a police officer, leaving the scene of the accident, two counts of retail theft, violating curfew, and beyond control. They are being held at the Department of Youth Affairs.