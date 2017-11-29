Two people arrested for image of toddler with joint in mouth - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Two people arrested for image of toddler with joint in mouth

A disturbing image of a toddler with drugs circulating on social media resulted in two people being placed under arrest.

37 year old Nyome Kuulei Leon Guerrero is charged with Illegal Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, while a male minor posing in the pictures is charged with Child Abuse and Illegal Possession of a Schedule I Substance.

Police say one of the images shows the sleeping child with a hand rolled marijuana cigarette on his upper lip, and a plastic bag containing more of the drug on his chest. Investigators say another image shows the male minor posing next to the toddler as if he was smoking the marijuana joint.

A tip called in the Mandana Drug Task Force led to a drug raid at a home in Agat Wednesday morning where they made the arrests.

