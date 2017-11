More than $12,000 worth of the drug, ICE.

Authorities say that about 3.17 grams of crystal meth found during a drug raid at a Chalan Pago home on Wednesday.

40 year old Jay Diaz Santos is charged with illegal drug possession, drug possession with the intent to distribute, distribution of drugs near a school or drug free zone, and child abuse.

SWAT and GPD K-9 units executed the search warrant at a home on Santa Cruz Drive in the village Wednesday morning when they made the find.