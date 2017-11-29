Pair arrested on theft charges

Several stolen items sold to a pawnshop in Yigo led police to a pair accused of taking them.

26 year old Ignacio Aldan Jr. and 28 year old Josepha Marie Delos Santos are charged with burglary, theft of property, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Conspiracy, Criminal Mischief, Guilt Established by Complicity, and Criminal Facilitation.

Aldan also faces a burglary charge for a separate case, while Delos Santos is also charged with drug possession and child abuse.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation.