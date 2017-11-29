KUAM Gamechangers: ND's Noah Taimanglo

Noah Taimanglo is bowling over the competition. The Notre Dame Royals’ sophomore is Guam’s National Bowling Champion and a two-time youth grand finals champion as well.

Funny thing is, Noah is so serious about bowling, he uses six different balls every game. It’s a far cry from how he first got into bowling, which had his visits to the bowling alley few and far between.

“It was mostly like a family thing, we’ll probably be at the alley like once or twice a year,” Noah said. “When I got my own ball and my shoes, I started coming more often like once or twice a week.”

Fast forward seven years later, Noah has bowled up quite a long list of accomplishments. His average is 210 and he even bowled a perfect game at the Guam national youth qualifiers.

While he is used to playing with one ball, he does do a little bit of juggling – balancing sports and his studies.

“It’s to the point where during leagues I’ll do homework while I was bowling and then during practice I was still doing my homework,” Noah said.

Taimanglo recently travelled to the Philippines for the first time to bowl for the 671 – and it was something he was able to cross off his to-do list.

“I feel honored, it was of the accomplishments I wanted. It was a goal of mine to compete for this island and represent this island,” he said.

While his grandfather inspired him to bowl for fun, Noah said competing off-island was a little more serious – especially when he saw his competition’s game faces.

“When they came to the lanes, they were really serious, no one wanted to talk. It was more competitive than fun,” he said.

While Noah did have some jitters, he was able to draw from his experience to settle his nerves down.

“I was nervous , because I barely had any experience in competing against other countries, so what I did was I thought of different tournaments I was in that I was comfortable with and that’s what got me to do better,” Noah said.

As Guam’s top bowler for 2017, Noah knows he’s got to stay sharp, and he’s keeping his fingers crossed when it comes to bowling being added to the IIAAG’s list of 4th quarter sports.

“I want it to happen I want it really badly. I want others to try and play this sport,” Noah said.

While Noah is used to being the top dog in the alley, he still bowls four times a week in two different leagues. He stays in his lane, but he spreads his game around, working to be the kingpin. While you were eating turkey on Thanksgiving, he was bowling turkeys – and that’s what makes Noah Taimanglo a Gamechanger.