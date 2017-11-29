San Jose Supermarket reopens after health violation

After being closed twice this year after signs of rat and cockroach infestation, the San Jose Supermarket is back in business. It’s been more than a month since the Maite store was shutdown.

This week, public health confirms they passed a sanitary inspection, and was cleared after paying a $100 fee for violations. According to Environmental Public Health administrator for the bureau of inspection and enforcement Marilou Scroggs, the store contracted an external pest control operator to handle the roach infestation.

Scroggs says Public Health will check in with Market officials, but the lack of resources make monthly inspections difficult. However, she hopes inspections will continue at least every couple of months.