Senators continue talks on Port bond bill

For the third day in a row, lawmakers were dissolved in the committee as a whole for discussion on a bill authorizing a bond for port improvements. The bond amount is now set at $72 million, at lawmakers also reduced the interest rate.

Senators spent Wednesday debating various amendments on the bond indenture, or the legal contract that sets the rights and obligations under the bond.

It is the first ever bond-borrowing for the Port, which is seeking to make major renovations to Hotel Wharf, improve dock infrastructure, and build a new administration building.