Former DOC guard Gerry Hocog back in court

He's facing charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband, receiving bribes, and official misconduct for his the alleged part in a scheme to smuggle drugs and other items into the prison.

Former DepCor officer, Gerry Hocog, was back in court today.

The prosecution asking the court to rule on a legal issue, specifically if Guam law allows for a jury instruction that a defendant charged with knowingly possessing drugs cannot claim "deliberate ignorance."

Defense attorney, Jay Arriola, argues the motion is moot since Hocog is not charged with possession.

Hocog will return to court on December 12th so parties can argue a couple of defense motions filed. That hearing could determine if trial for Hocog, who has since been severed from the others, will begin on December 13.