Middle school student hit by car in Dededo

A scary incident up north early this morning. A middle school student who was crossing the street was hit by a car. Though the child is said to be OK, the incident should be a reminder to all to slow down.

Morning traffic along Ysengsong Road came to a screeching halt Wednesday morning. This after a student waiting for the bus was hit by a car. There are bus stops on either side of the road.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares says this is so students wouldn't need to trek the busy two-way street to board the bus to get to school. She said, "We have two bus stops facing each other that go to the same school. So this would prevent the children from crossing to get to the other side."

According to busing superintendent Frank Taitano, the incident didn't involve their buses, nor was the child crossing the street to board the bus. "Unfortunately, the child in this case went to see his friend across the street. And that's when the accident happened<" said Mayor Savares.

According to Department of Education spokesperson Isa Baza, the student attends Vicente Benavente Middle School. The child was transported to the Guam Regional Medical City, but no word on their condition.

Savares hopes this will be a reminder to all parents to talk to their children, adding, "Especially if they're going to the bus stops alone - we do have a lot of elementary school students as well as middle school and high school students that go there. It's about making them aware and educating them of why we stay near the shelter or in the shelter and not hanging out on the roads, so bus stops are placed in areas to prevent them from crossing the streets."

KUAM reached out to the Guam Police Department, however, they were unable to provide a comment as of news time.

    After being closed twice this year after signs of rat and cockroach infestation, the San Jose Supermarket is back in business. It's been more than a month since the Maite store was shutdown. This week, public health confirms they passed a sanitary inspection, and was cleared after paying a $100 fee for violations. According to Environmental Public Health administrator for the bureau of inspection and enforcement Marilou Scroggs, the store contracted an external pest contro...
    For the third day in a row, lawmakers were dissolved in the committee as a whole for discussion on a bill authorizing a bond for port improvements.  The bond amount is now set at $72 million, at lawmakers also reduced the interest rate.   Senators spent Wednesday debating various amendments on the bond indenture, or the legal contract that sets the rights and obligations under the bond. It is the first ever bond-borrowing for the Port, which is seeking to make major renova...
    He's facing charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband, receiving bribes, and official misconduct for his the alleged part in a scheme to smuggle drugs and other items into the prison. Former DepCor officer, Gerry Hocog, was back in court today. The prosecution asking the court to rule on a legal issue, specifically if Guam law allows for a jury instruction that a defendant charged with knowingly possessing drugs cannot claim "deliberate ignorance." Defense ...
