Wrongful death suit against Torre set after New Year's - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Wrongful death suit against Torre set after New Year's

Posted: Updated:

A wrongful death lawsuit against former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. will have its day in court next January.

Earlier this year, Torre was convicted of negligent homicide for the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Elbert Piolo.

The lawsuit names Piolo's wife, Mika, and their four children.

The Piolo's are suing Torre for $1 million.

Torre's defense attorney, Jay Arriola, told KUAM after the lawsuit was filed last month that, "Torre Jr. will once again vigorously defend against claims that he caused the death of Elbert Piolo."

Torre remains under house arrest pending an appeal of his eight year prison sentence.

A hearing on the civil case has been set for January 10th.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • San Jose Supermarket reopens after health violation

    San Jose Supermarket reopens after health violation

    After being closed twice this year after signs of rat and cockroach infestation, the San Jose Supermarket is back in business. It’s been more than a month since the Maite store was shutdown. This week, public health confirms they passed a sanitary inspection, and was cleared after paying a $100 fee for violations. According to Environmental Public Health administrator for the bureau of inspection and enforcement Marilou Scroggs, the store contracted an external pest contro...More >>
    After being closed twice this year after signs of rat and cockroach infestation, the San Jose Supermarket is back in business. It’s been more than a month since the Maite store was shutdown. This week, public health confirms they passed a sanitary inspection, and was cleared after paying a $100 fee for violations. According to Environmental Public Health administrator for the bureau of inspection and enforcement Marilou Scroggs, the store contracted an external pest contro...More >>

  • Senators continue talks on Port bond bill

    Senators continue talks on Port bond bill

    For the third day in a row, lawmakers were dissolved in the committee as a whole for discussion on a bill authorizing a bond for port improvements.  The bond amount is now set at $72 million, at lawmakers also reduced the interest rate.   Senators spent Wednesday debating various amendments on the bond indenture, or the legal contract that sets the rights and obligations under the bond. It is the first ever bond-borrowing for the Port, which is seeking to make major renova...More >>
    For the third day in a row, lawmakers were dissolved in the committee as a whole for discussion on a bill authorizing a bond for port improvements.  The bond amount is now set at $72 million, at lawmakers also reduced the interest rate.   Senators spent Wednesday debating various amendments on the bond indenture, or the legal contract that sets the rights and obligations under the bond. It is the first ever bond-borrowing for the Port, which is seeking to make major renova...More >>

  • Former DOC guard Gerry Hocog back in court

    Former DOC guard Gerry Hocog back in court

    He's facing charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband, receiving bribes, and official misconduct for his the alleged part in a scheme to smuggle drugs and other items into the prison. Former DepCor officer, Gerry Hocog, was back in court today. The prosecution asking the court to rule on a legal issue, specifically if Guam law allows for a jury instruction that a defendant charged with knowingly possessing drugs cannot claim "deliberate ignorance." Defense ...More >>
    He's facing charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband, receiving bribes, and official misconduct for his the alleged part in a scheme to smuggle drugs and other items into the prison. Former DepCor officer, Gerry Hocog, was back in court today. The prosecution asking the court to rule on a legal issue, specifically if Guam law allows for a jury instruction that a defendant charged with knowingly possessing drugs cannot claim "deliberate ignorance." Defense ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly