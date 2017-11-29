Wrongful death suit against Torre set after New Year's

A wrongful death lawsuit against former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. will have its day in court next January.

Earlier this year, Torre was convicted of negligent homicide for the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Elbert Piolo.

The lawsuit names Piolo's wife, Mika, and their four children.

The Piolo's are suing Torre for $1 million.

Torre's defense attorney, Jay Arriola, told KUAM after the lawsuit was filed last month that, "Torre Jr. will once again vigorously defend against claims that he caused the death of Elbert Piolo."

Torre remains under house arrest pending an appeal of his eight year prison sentence.

A hearing on the civil case has been set for January 10th.