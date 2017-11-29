Guam teachers get lesson on online learning

Classes going live online. Local secondary education teachers attended a training by the Department of Education to learn about the future of online teaching.

Leah Beth Naholowaa, project director at the Department of Education and Clarise Lo Mesa an 8th grade teacher at Jose Rios Middle School say online resources are key for tech savvy students.

"We live in a century where technology is growing so fast since our kids are technology savvy," Naholowaa stated. Mesa added, "I want to try the online format they have for journal writing...I like the format because we can have the students go in real time and the teachers can provide feedback for them in real time, as well."

Training continues this week.