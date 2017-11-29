Tobacco, weed found at Southern High - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Tobacco, weed found at Southern High

Drugs were found at a public high school, and now two DOE workers will be drug tested. Department of Education officials confirm the contraband found during Tuesday drug sweep at Southern High include tobacco, vape products and a small amount of marijuana.

K-9 units with Guam Customs searched the Santa Rita campus yesterday forcing the school to go on a modified lockdown for about four hours.

Following those findings, DOE spokesperson Isa Baza says two employees at the school will have to undergo a drug screening.

She adds DOE will further investigate those who have been caught with contraband. 

    After being closed twice this year after signs of rat and cockroach infestation, the San Jose Supermarket is back in business. It’s been more than a month since the Maite store was shutdown. This week, public health confirms they passed a sanitary inspection, and was cleared after paying a $100 fee for violations. According to Environmental Public Health administrator for the bureau of inspection and enforcement Marilou Scroggs, the store contracted an external pest contro...More >>
    For the third day in a row, lawmakers were dissolved in the committee as a whole for discussion on a bill authorizing a bond for port improvements.  The bond amount is now set at $72 million, at lawmakers also reduced the interest rate.   Senators spent Wednesday debating various amendments on the bond indenture, or the legal contract that sets the rights and obligations under the bond. It is the first ever bond-borrowing for the Port, which is seeking to make major renova...More >>
    He's facing charges of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband, receiving bribes, and official misconduct for his the alleged part in a scheme to smuggle drugs and other items into the prison. Former DepCor officer, Gerry Hocog, was back in court today. The prosecution asking the court to rule on a legal issue, specifically if Guam law allows for a jury instruction that a defendant charged with knowingly possessing drugs cannot claim "deliberate ignorance." Defense ...More >>
