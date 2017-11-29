Tobacco, weed found at Southern High

Drugs were found at a public high school, and now two DOE workers will be drug tested. Department of Education officials confirm the contraband found during Tuesday drug sweep at Southern High include tobacco, vape products and a small amount of marijuana.

K-9 units with Guam Customs searched the Santa Rita campus yesterday forcing the school to go on a modified lockdown for about four hours.

Following those findings, DOE spokesperson Isa Baza says two employees at the school will have to undergo a drug screening.

She adds DOE will further investigate those who have been caught with contraband.