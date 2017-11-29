High court sides with Calvo - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

High court sides with Calvo

In a far-reaching decision, the Guam Supreme court rules in favor of the Governor on his tax refund bill. The high court declaring that despite what senators believe, the measure was lawfully passed.

Led by Chief Justice Katherine Maraman, the high court ruled that the legislature's current standing rule that requires an 8-vote majority for passage is inorganic. Instead, the Justices ruled that a bill is deemed to have passed if it receives the affirmative vote of the majority of members present and voting. The Governor's measure to borrow money for tax refunds passed by a narrow vote of 7 to 6, but the legislature refused to send the bill to the governor for signature.

Adelup spokesperson Oyaol Ngirairikl told KUAM News, "You know, we're relieved. Because what this means is that now we can look forward to tax refunds coming out way sooner than what we've been able to do so far."

The decision now means that future legislation can become law by a simple majority of lawmakers who are on hand for the voting. Although the supreme court ruling does not specifically address the tax measure, Adelup makes clear they consider it lawfully passed, and Ngirairikl says they hope lawmakers transmit the bill as soon as possible.

"There is a constant sort of resistance to the work we're doing, and to the point where we feel obviously it's a political game," she explained.

The Governor's bill allows for a revolving line of credit known as a TRAN, from which to pay out annual tax refunds.

Rules Chairperson Senator Regine Biscoe Lee is off-island and her office did not provide comment about any plans to transmit the bill.

We were also unable to reach the Speaker's office for comment.

