Mead calls out McNinch in ethics complaint

Two names have made headlines recently after an ethics complaint was filed against a local senator. Though the legislative ethics committee has since dismissed that complaint, there's now an apparent twist involving the pair after an ethics complaint is made against a sitting Guam Education Board member. The complaint called out a post that member made online.

He's a former GEB member accusing another. Barry Mead, on Wednesday filed an ethics complaint against Dr. Ron McNinch, a current GEB member. Mead's latest complaint highlights comments that Dr. McNinch put online. The posting referred to Mead's November 2 letter of complaint against James Lujan.

As we reported, Mead's complaint against Lujan alleged that he failed to disclose a conflict of interest - namely, that he is both a education board member and treasurer for the Guam Federation of Teachers. Mead argues that Lujan should have recused himself from the vote on the teacher-union contract.

The complaint even included Dr. McNinch's post.

Now, Mead says McNinch's comments "violated the sovereignty of the GEB executive session" and was an inappropriate judgment made on the social media site. Mead stating, "How can I or the public expect a fair and open minded discussion and decision when a member of the GEB makes such comments?"

However, Dr. McNinch says the complaint is the least of his worries when it comes to the school system. He told KUAM News, "If anyone has the an ethics complaint to file against me, that's fine. File your ethics complaint, but don't turn it into a political circus when you do it. Ethics should be about transparency, people communicating, about serious topics, I'm worried about our 32,000 school children and I can care less about this dancing bear stuff."

Meantime, Board chairperson Maria Gutierrez says the letter was sent to fellow board members and will be reviewed at the next meeting on December 12.

