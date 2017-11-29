Joshua Ulloa gets 11 years for drug conspiracy

A Barrigada man is sentenced to 11 years in jail for his role in a conspiracy to bring drugs to Guam.

Back in July 2016, Joshua J.C. Ulloa was busted with receiving nearly 3-pounds of the drug "ICE" in the mail.

Inside his home, authorities also discovered more than 30-thousand dollars in cash.

He'd ultimately plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ulloa's prosecution is linked to other co-conspirators operating out of the Department of Corrections prison facility.