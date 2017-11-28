Supreme Court rules in favor of Governor Calvo

The Guam Supreme court has ruled in favor of the Governor in his suit to force transmittal of his tax refund bill. The measure was passed by a vote of 7 to 6. But the legislature refused to send the bill to Adelup for signature arguing that their standing ruled require 8 votes for passage. In a decision led by Chief Justice Katherine Maraman, the high court ruled that the standing rule was inorganic because it conflicts with the organic act provision that holds that legislation is deemed to have passed if it receives the affirmative vote of a majority of members present and voting.”