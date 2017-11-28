GVB's Denight talks about tourism downturn

A group of Guam's youngest professionals met at the Westin Guam Resort today. Guest speaker was President and CEO of Guam Visitor's Bureau, Nate Denight. He updated the participants about Guam's tourism industry.

He announced, "The logo for Guam's 50th anniversary, this is really a recovery campaign, after North Korea really arrivals from Japan and everywhere besides Korea have gone down 40 percent."

Denight encouraged all participants to download the Shop Guam app to stay updated on trending restaurants, and activities Guam has to offer.