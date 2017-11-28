Prospective physicians donate TVs to hospital

In the spirit of giving, aspiring young medical students presented the Guam Memorial hospital with two new TVs. Students from the medical program at St. Paul's Christian school donated a 60-inch and 50-inch high definition TV to be used in the emergency department and skilled nursing unit patient recreation room.
A group of Guam's youngest professionals met at the Westin Guam Resort today. Guest speaker was President and CEO of Guam Visitor's Bureau, Nate Denight. He updated the participants about Guam's tourism industry. He announced, "The logo for Guam's 50th anniversary, this is really a recovery campaign, after North Korea really arrivals from Japan and everywhere besides Korea have gone down 40 percent." Denight encouraged all participants to download the Shop Guam app to stay...More >>
DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez and Guam Education board's Mark Mendiola boarded a plane to Las Vegas today. The two are headed to Nevada to attend the Brustein and Manasevit Conference focused on federal fund management and compliance. "There is a trip that is scheduled in Nevada, to visit with the third-party folks...this is going to allow the department an opportunity to face time with some key players of the third-party," said Mendiola. "There is going to be a con...More >>
An inmate charged for his alleged part in trying to smuggle contraband into the prison pleaded not guilty in Superior Court today. Inmate Raymond Torres Tedtaotao and four others have been indicted on numerous charges including promotion of major prison contraband and drug possession. The group was picked up after a suspicious package was found at the Guam Memorial Hospital last month containing cell phones and SIM cards. Investigators learned the items were apparently going to be p...More >>
The 22 year old woman killed after an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day died from a broken neck. Chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola conducted an autopsy on Wynonna Ngirachelsau today. Nona, as most know her, was the passenger in a pickup that crashed after the driver lost control and ran off the road near the Yigo Church of Christ. She was thrown from the truck. The male driver survived the crash, but suffered from multiple injuries. Nona's death was ruled an accid...More >>
Students who currently reside in the University of Guam's dorm took time out of their schedule to give back to the community that has welcomed them with open arms. According to Residence Halls Office Director Jonathan Triplett, the students volunteered to serve food during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Luncheon and over the weekend, they spent time talking and eating with the manamko' at the St. Dominic's Senior Care Home in Barrigada Heights.More >>
Discussion continued Tuesday on a bill to float a bond for port improvements. Sponsor Frank Aguon Jr. offered an amendment to restore the original cap of $80 million. He says proposed tax reforms in congress could impact borrowing conditions, which means the port needs the added flexibility. Meanwhile, Port General Manager Joanne Brown urged support, saying most of the facilities were built decades ago by the military, and it's time for the local government to invest. She added...More >>
There's new information about a .22-caliber bullet found in a classroom at GW High School on Monday morning. The school was searched but nothing else was found. School administration performed a Risk Assessment Matrix or RAM, determining the risk level was low. The RAM is a tool developed by GDOE in partnership with law enforcement to help assess and respond to emergency incidents. It's designed to help school and central office leaders assess the level of threats and take actions to...More >>
A lockdown at a public high school down south lasted about four hours. Guam Department of Education spokesperson Isa Baza says the department worked with k-9 teams with Guam Customs to carry out a canine drug sweep at the Santa Rita campus. It started around 6:45 am. During the sweep, the campus was placed on a modified locked down. The all clear was given around 10:30 this morning. No word if any contraband was found, or what prompted today's search. DOE has said following prev...More >>
One man was rushed the hospital after a serious crash in Yigo Tuesday morning. It happened along Route 15 near Tun Akin Cabesa street around 7am, according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf. She says the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to GRMC. His condition has not yet been released. The crash had backed up morning traffic along back for sometime. GPD is investigating.More >>
