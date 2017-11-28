Northern car crashes being investigated

Investigators are working to piece together how a pair of major accidents happening over the past 24 hours occurred. The two separate car crashes up north left a handful of people hospitalized.

Three women and a male minor were inside this red Toyota Corolla when the crash occurred...The car severely damage..the front end smashed head on into a concrete pole. Guam police spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia says it happened just after 10pm last night along route 3 in Dededo near the former South Finegayan Housing area.

Investigators say the driver of the car was heading south when the driver of this silver Camry hit them from behind. The impact forced the driver of the Corolla to lose control of the car and crash into the pole.

The driver and a woman sitting in the front passenger seat were rushed to the Guam Memorial Hospital, while the backseat passengers, including the minor were taken to GRMC.

Their conditions have not yet been released.

Police say the driver of the Camry was nowhere to be found when first responders showed up to the scene.

And just before 7 this morning in Yigo, authorities were called to another serious car crash along route 15 near Tun Akin Cabesa street. Viewer submitted photos show the victim's pickup truck after it crashed into a concrete pole.

First responders rushed the driver, who has only been identified as a man, to GRMC. He suffered from serious injuries.

Though no word on his condition, yhe crash had backed up morning traffic along the Back Road to Andersen Air Force Base for some time.

GPD Highway patrol is investigating the accidents.