Absalon makes plea agreement

The government is building its case against a group charged in a scheme involving dozens of luxury cars that were fraudulently registered then shipped abroad. If she cooperates with the government, she could have the crime wiped clean from her record.

Chief Prosecutor Joseph McDonald said, "For the local case, that all depends on the level of cooperation. For so long as she cooperates, then the cases are terminated." He explained the two-part deal with defendant Ana Absalon, noting, "The deal entails cooperation, and so she's going to give statements to investigators, and there's two deals: one deal was in federal court with respect the tax preparer case for which she took a misdemeanor, and this is a deferred felony conviction, which she's plead guilty."

Absalon entered her guilty plea in the federal court on Monday. On Tuesday, a similar scenario in the local court before presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena. His Honor said, "How do you plead to one charge of conspiracy to tamper with public records as a third-degree felony? Guilty or not guilty?" she replied, "Guilty."

Absalon, who worked at Prestige Automobiles, sidelined as a tax preparer. From November 2013 to August 2015, she helped her co-defendants, Prestige Automobiles' chief executive John Shen and employees Orlando Domingo and Jonathan Shen in a scheme to fraudulently register BMWs and Range Rovers, which were then shipped to China.

Her role in the conspiracy? Court documents state she used personal information from her clients' tax returns who would later discover they had luxury cars under their name. Absalon faces up to one year in jail for the federal misdemeanor charge and up to five years for the local felony charge .

Her sentencing is pending trial for her co-defendants.

That trial is set for October 2018.