Absalon makes plea agreement

The government is building its case against a group charged in a scheme involving dozens of luxury cars that were fraudulently registered then shipped abroad. If she cooperates with the government, she could have the crime wiped clean from her record.

Chief Prosecutor Joseph McDonald said, "For the local case, that all depends on the level of cooperation. For so long as she cooperates, then the cases are terminated." He explained the two-part deal with defendant Ana Absalon, noting, "The deal entails cooperation, and so she's going to give statements to investigators, and there's two deals: one deal was in federal court with respect the tax preparer case for which she took a misdemeanor, and this is a deferred felony conviction, which she's plead guilty."

Absalon entered her guilty plea in the federal court on Monday. On Tuesday, a similar scenario in the local court before presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena. His Honor said,  "How do you plead to one charge of conspiracy to tamper with public records as a third-degree felony? Guilty or not guilty?" she replied, "Guilty."

Absalon, who worked at Prestige Automobiles, sidelined as a tax preparer. From November 2013 to August 2015, she helped her co-defendants, Prestige Automobiles' chief executive John Shen and employees Orlando Domingo and Jonathan Shen in a scheme to fraudulently register BMWs and Range Rovers, which were then shipped to China.

Her role in the conspiracy? Court documents state she used personal information from her clients' tax returns who would later discover they had luxury cars under their name. Absalon faces up to one year in jail for the federal misdemeanor charge and up to five years for the local felony charge .

Her sentencing is pending trial for her co-defendants.

That trial is set for October 2018.

    A group of Guam's youngest professionals met at the Westin Guam Resort today. Guest speaker was President and CEO of Guam Visitor's Bureau, Nate Denight. He updated the participants about Guam's tourism industry. He announced, "The logo for Guam's 50th anniversary, this is really a recovery campaign, after North Korea really arrivals from Japan and everywhere besides Korea have gone down 40 percent." Denight encouraged all participants to download the Shop Guam app to stay
    In the spirit of giving, aspiring young medical students presented the Guam Memorial hospital with two new TVs.  Students from the medical program at St. Paul's Christian school donated a 60-inch and 50-inch high definition TV to be used in the emergency department and skilled nursing unit patient recreation room.
    DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez and Guam Education board's Mark Mendiola boarded a plane to Las Vegas today. The two are headed to Nevada to attend the Brustein and Manasevit Conference focused on federal fund management and compliance. "There is a trip that is scheduled in Nevada, to visit with the third-party folks...this is going to allow the department an opportunity to face time with some key players of the third-party," said Mendiola. "There is going to be a con
