Education officials heading to mainland

DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez and Guam Education board's Mark Mendiola boarded a plane to Las Vegas today. The two are headed to Nevada to attend the Brustein and Manasevit Conference focused on federal fund management and compliance.

"There is a trip that is scheduled in Nevada, to visit with the third-party folks...this is going to allow the department an opportunity to face time with some key players of the third-party," said Mendiola. "There is going to be a conference regarding how we manage federal monies here within the department."

Education officials say the focus on these discussions will be to move the next step of requesting reconsideration of the USDOE special conditions.