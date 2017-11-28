Guam unites for Giving Tuesday

Throughout the entire day the KUAM CareForce and several other community organizations participated in a caravan of caring, teaming up for Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving.

Giving Tuesday began early this morning with a proclamation signed by Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio, recognizing the efforts of KUAM and other organizations in Guam doing their part to give back to the island community. "Giving, helping, painting a bus stop or adopting a stretch a road or giving money to someone even though you can't really afford it makes a big difference," he said.

This is KUAM's fourth year to participate in the global day of giving, joining 45,000 other businesses, school communities and other nonprofit organizations across the globe giving back to help those in need. At Ordot Chalan Pago elementary, students donated hundreds of canned goods to Sanctuary, with Therese Arriola saying, "Thank you, thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts."

While students at FD also collected canned goods and clothing. "It feels really good to give back you know going to a Catholic school you learn about Catholic beliefs and that being about mercy," students said.

Throughout the day Team KUAM was all over the island documenting how you participated in Giving Tuesday.

At Mount Carmel School in Agat, students collected toys for the Toys for Tots program. "I wanna thank you guys you know Christmas a lot of times we forget that its not giving and not getting so once again give a round of applause for yourself for giving on this Giving Tuesday," said KUAM's Chris Barnett.

And it's a holiday tradition for team KUAM, caroling for the island's Manamko at St. Dominics in Barrigada Heights.

Our theme for Giving Tuesday was Generations to Generations, an effort showcasing service activities of our island's youth and team KUAM reaching out to our island's Manamko. Aside from Christmas caroling our team donated fruit baskets to several of the island's senior centers and hosted a game of bingo..

Stay tuned for our upcoming television special highlighting today's caravan of compassion on Giving Tuesday.

A total of 10 GDOE schools participated in Giving Tuesday, including the 6 that sent in participation forms Tamuning Elementary, LBJ Elementary, Ordot Chalan Pago Elementary, BP Carbullido Elementary, Juan M Guerrero Elementary, Southern High School, MU Lujan Elementary School, Machananao Elementary, Wettengel Elementary and Tiyan High School and Father Duenas Memorial School also joined in today's Giving Tuesday service activities!

Great job everyone!