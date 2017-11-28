Raymond Tedtaotao says he's innocent for smuggling

An inmate charged for his alleged part in trying to smuggle contraband into the prison pleaded not guilty in Superior Court today.

Inmate Raymond Torres Tedtaotao and four others have been indicted on numerous charges including promotion of major prison contraband and drug possession. The group was picked up after a suspicious package was found at the Guam Memorial Hospital last month containing cell phones and SIM cards.

Investigators learned the items were apparently going to be picked up from the hospital and brought to the prison.

Trial has been set for December 20.