The 22 year old woman killed after an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day died from a broken neck.

Chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola conducted an autopsy on Wynonna Ngirachelsau today.

Nona, as most know her, was the passenger in a pickup that crashed after the driver lost control and ran off the road near the Yigo Church of Christ.

She was thrown from the truck.

The male driver survived the crash, but suffered from multiple injuries.

Nona's death was ruled an accident.