Aguon proposes restoring port bond to $80M

Discussion continued Tuesday on a bill to float a bond for port improvements. Sponsor Frank Aguon Jr. offered an amendment to restore the original cap of $80 million. He says proposed tax reforms in congress could impact borrowing conditions, which means the port needs the added flexibility.

Meanwhile, Port General Manager Joanne Brown urged support, saying most of the facilities were built decades ago by the military, and it's time for the local government to invest. She added, "I don't think anybody likes rate increases at the end of the day, but quite frankly this is one of the rare moments for the port authority in its history that the Government of Guam so to speak is bellying up to the bar, should you approve this, and actually putting some tangible financial investment into the Port of Guam."

The bond money will be used for various projects including renovation of Hotel Wharf, and construction of a new Port Administration building.