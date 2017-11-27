.22-caliber bullet discovered at GW High

There's new information about a .22-caliber bullet found in a classroom at GW High School on Monday morning. The school was searched but nothing else was found. School administration performed a Risk Assessment Matrix or RAM, determining the risk level was low.

The RAM is a tool developed by GDOE in partnership with law enforcement to help assess and respond to emergency incidents. It's designed to help school and central office leaders assess the level of threats and take actions to respond to them.

School personnel followed protocol and reported the incident to police.