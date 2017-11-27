Will solid waste responsibility come back to GovGuam? - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

A decision is expected soon on whether to return control of the solid waste system to the local government. In a meeting in court Tuesday, GovGuam said its ready for the December 31 transition deadline, but federal officials are expressing their doubts. 

It's been more than 9 years since District court chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood appointed federal receiver Gershman Brickner and Bratton to manage the trash system, this after govguam was found in violation of federal clean water laws at the old ordot dump. GSWA officials laid out a plan for the year-end turnover, but Judge Gatewood expressed disappointment with what she described as a "not very smooth transition."  

Several issues were raised during the status conference: GSWA still needs to hire someone to manage its finances. Oversight chairman Tom Ada rushed through a bill Monday, quickly signed by the governor, to nearly double GSWA's budget, and also to authorize a controller position. GSWA says they hired a controller who will be here December 11. 

But GBB says 3 weeks is not enough time for the new hire to understand the system.   Also discussed, GSWA's need for new rules and regulations.  Board Chairman Andrew Gayle says the plan is to adopt what has been successfully used by the receiver.  He says GBB has not provided that yet, GBB counters that it put together the narratives and it's up to GSWA to formalize the rules and regs.

In the end, GBB representative David Manning says they're ready to terminate, but was quick to add that he doesn't believe GSWA is ready.  Solid Waste's new general manager Greg Martin says "trash is trash" and he has a "good grasp" of operations.  Judge Gatewood may decide on a partial transition, giving GSWA control of administration and operations, but keeping GBB on to handle post-closure issues at the Old Ordot Dump.

The EPA remains concerned about remediating methane gas still seeping from the tons of garbage buried at Ordot. 

