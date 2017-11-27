K-9 sweep of Southern High locks campus down for 4 hours

A lockdown at a public high school down south lasted about four hours.

Guam Department of Education spokesperson Isa Baza says the department worked with k-9 teams with Guam Customs to carry out a canine drug sweep at the Santa Rita campus.

It started around 6:45 am.

During the sweep, the campus was placed on a modified locked down.

The all clear was given around 10:30 this morning.

No word if any contraband was found, or what prompted today's search.

DOE has said following previous searches that the effort is done to deter drug activity on campuses and promote a drug-free workplace district-wide.