Route 4 opened in Umatac - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Route 4 opened in Umatac

Posted: Updated:

Driving down new paved roads in the South. On Monday, the ribbon was cut for the official opening of Route 4 in Umatac.

Governor Eddie Calvo thanked Senator Tommy Morrison's legislation on fuel taxes that provided much needed revenue for the construction project. "I've been talking about the hospital and the fire department that they are guardian angels. You think about the roads and the accidents folks you are also guardian angels you fix these potholes you fix these roads. That means saving lives," he said.

Motorists can expect road improvements north and south.

The governor, promising today, to commit his last 12 months in office towards road repairs.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • K-9 sweep of Southern High locks campus down for 4 hours

    K-9 sweep of Southern High locks campus down for 4 hours

    A lockdown at a public high school down south lasted about four hours. Guam Department of Education spokesperson Isa Baza says the department worked with k-9 teams with Guam Customs to carry out a canine drug sweep at the Santa Rita campus. It started around 6:45 am. During the sweep, the campus was placed on a modified locked down. The all clear was given around 10:30 this morning. No word if any contraband was found, or what prompted today's search. DOE has said following prev...More >>
    A lockdown at a public high school down south lasted about four hours. Guam Department of Education spokesperson Isa Baza says the department worked with k-9 teams with Guam Customs to carry out a canine drug sweep at the Santa Rita campus. It started around 6:45 am. During the sweep, the campus was placed on a modified locked down. The all clear was given around 10:30 this morning. No word if any contraband was found, or what prompted today's search. DOE has said following prev...More >>

  • Crash in Yigo sends man to hospital

    Crash in Yigo sends man to hospital

    One man was rushed the hospital after a serious crash in Yigo Tuesday morning. It happened along Route 15 near Tun Akin Cabesa street around 7am, according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf. She says the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to GRMC. His condition has not yet been released. The crash had backed up morning traffic along back for sometime. GPD is investigating.More >>
    One man was rushed the hospital after a serious crash in Yigo Tuesday morning. It happened along Route 15 near Tun Akin Cabesa street around 7am, according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf. She says the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to GRMC. His condition has not yet been released. The crash had backed up morning traffic along back for sometime. GPD is investigating.More >>

  • Southern High on lock down this morning

    Southern High on lock down this morning

     Southern High School is currently on lock down while GDOE conducts a canine sweep in collaboration with Guam Customs and Quarantine. The canine sweep began at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning and is ongoing.

    More >>

     Southern High School is currently on lock down while GDOE conducts a canine sweep in collaboration with Guam Customs and Quarantine. The canine sweep began at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning and is ongoing.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly