Route 4 opened in Umatac

Driving down new paved roads in the South. On Monday, the ribbon was cut for the official opening of Route 4 in Umatac.

Governor Eddie Calvo thanked Senator Tommy Morrison's legislation on fuel taxes that provided much needed revenue for the construction project. "I've been talking about the hospital and the fire department that they are guardian angels. You think about the roads and the accidents folks you are also guardian angels you fix these potholes you fix these roads. That means saving lives," he said.

Motorists can expect road improvements north and south.

The governor, promising today, to commit his last 12 months in office towards road repairs.