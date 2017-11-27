Fake profile of Governor Calvo created on Facebook

An apparent cat fish incident targeting the island's governor. The administration today there is a fake profile circulating on Facebook of Governor Eddie Baza Calvo. The profile reads "Eddie Baza Calvo" and then states "Governor of Guam at Guam Governor". Please be advised this profile is NOT REAL.

The URL for Governor Calvo's Page: https://www.facebook.com/eddiebazacalvo/. It is a public page that is only available to "like" or "follow". It cannot send out "friend" requests the way you would a profile page.

The person running this fake profile is pretending to be the Governor and sending messages to people. Do not accept any friend or message requests. If you come across the fake profile or are asked to become a "friend", please report it to Facebook.