UOG poll: crime drugs, top public's concerns

Crime and drugs. No surprise those top the list of hot items in our community.  Along with that topic, a recent poll out of the University of Guam gives us a glimpse of who and what voters will be thinking about when they cast their vote next November.

The results are in, as UOG's Dr. Ron McNinch said, "The biggest issue right now is crime. Crime is a big issue. crime and drugs, people link the two to public safety is the big issue on Guam and we look at the headlines, the TV news every night of course those issues show up a lot."  According to McNinch and a recent poll conducted by his public administration students, the top issues in the media are what people worry about.

The same poll also asked voters about hot topic issues, including the military buildup. "People aren't as upset about the military buildup, as some people want think they are, some people are upset, but some aren't as upset at the military in general," he said. 

But when it comes to politics Dr. McNinch says a poll can be just as unpredictable, saying, "It's within 3 percentage points for top 3, Senator Aguon, former Senator Lou Leon Guerrero, current Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio, they're all bunched up but it's still early lots of things can happen between now and next August or now and next November."

 Dr. McNinch cites the possibility of a last minute candidate that could change the dynamic of the gubernatorial election. Making the reality of politics on Guam, still a fair game. And hate them or love them...The survey also detailed what senators are most liked and disliked.

The poll picking Senator Frank Aguon Jr. as a favorite while Senator Mike San Nicolas...not so much.

