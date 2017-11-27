For Nona: community pitches-in to help grieving family, friends

What caused the death of a 22 year old woman after a serious crash in Yigo on Thanksgiving day? We could find out those details soon, as an autopsy for Wynonna Ngirachelsau is scheduled to be performed tomorrow. Highway patrol officers still investigating how it occurred. For now, many close to her are grieving yet doing what they can to help out Nona's family.

The holidays are forever changed for the Ngirachelsau family, as Marie Leon Guerrero Dupree, her aunt, said, "It's still very devastating to know that she's not here." Marie, recalls her niece's life, which was cut short early Thanksgiving morning, saying, "It's been a tough thing for the family to deal with."

No doubt a difficult time for those that knew her. "All our emotions were messed up. We didn't know what to do," she said.

Alicia and Tiana say they've been friends with Nona since they were in the 6th grade...The trio pretty much like sisters. "We've been together and known each other for really long. We've been like sisters, family. I walk into her house and I'm her family already," said Tiana, with Alicia adding, "She was a loving person, loud and she lived, she laughed, she was just outgoing."

Nona died after this serious crash in Yigo last Thursday. Police say she was ejected from the passenger side. The driver, Nona's friend, who lost control before the crash, suffered from multiple injuries but is said to be doing ok.

Nona's friends put on this car wash fundraiser at the Yigo gym on Sunday. All to cover the cost of funeral expenses.

Alicia said, "When she was here, she did everything for us, we didn't even have to us," with Tiana adding, "this is us owing her back." Alicia again said, "I feel like I owe it to her because she gave us everything." Tiana said, "Whenever we needed help she was there so we are going to be there. Even though she's not here with us we are still going to be here to help her."

Alicia added, "One last time...her vibrant spirit I can see it through her friends so we know that her spirit lives on and I wouldn't want this to happen to anyone's family especially during the holidays. It's such a heart break."

Heart break over a life gone too soon. Though Nona's loved ones are thankful for the prayers and help coming their way.

"Many people in the community, especially the Palauan community have given their love and support for what we are going through," Marie shared.

Another car wash to help the family with funeral costs is scheduled for this Sunday, December 3rd, at the VFW in Yigo. Family say burial for Nona is set for December 9.