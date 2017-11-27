Taking care of our community - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Taking care of our community

Every year across the world millions of people participate in Giving Tuesday. It's one day out of the year dedicated to giving back to the community. Tomorrow Team KUAM will be hitting the streets to show kindness to our fellow brothers and sisters in this global day of giving - though for two nonprofit organizations showing compassion is part their mission every day.

 "We are always out here trying to make a difference," explained Xokiahi Cares, Inc. Founder T.C. Jordan. "We always jump on board for things for people who ask us." Jordan along with Khalil Robinson of the Latte Stoned Wellness Center teamed up to host Barbers and Brown Bags, an event to providing free haircuts and bagged lunches to the island's homeless community.

"We did a lot of barbers and brown bags going on in the states and we didn't see anything happening here on Guam, so we got on board with java hut, got on board with Kreem and Butter, Jerrell, they were ready to do everything, we have barbers here, we have UOG Student Veterans Association. There's so many organizations here to give back to the community," he added.

In all over 25 hair cuts were provided and over 75 brown bags handed out. A gesture of kindness on a Sunday, but something they do every day. According to Jordan it's unfortunate that some  may label people who are in need of help. She says people shouldn't judge but show compassion.

"So if you see people out in the community and you don't want to help them it's not a reflection of their life and where they've been it's a reflection of you of not wanting to get out there," he said.

On Tuesday, the KUAM CareForce will participate in Giving Tuesday.  Our theme is Generations to Generations.  Along with Guam's youth from public and private schools we will conduct service activities for our island's Manamko as well as showcase other efforts to help our island's less fortunate.

We invite you to all join the movement. Post your pictures and videos of how your giving back to the community on social media using the #givingtuesdayguam.

