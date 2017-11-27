Roland De Soto arrested for drugs - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Roland De Soto arrested for drugs

Posted:

Picked up on drug charges was 43-year-old Roland Angel De Soto.

Desoto was seen on port property violating port curfew and security measures.

Court documents state officers found a candy dispenser in his car containing glass pipes, small ziplock baggies, and suspected crystal methamphetamine among other drug paraphernalia.

He reportedly told port police he would "take responsibility" for the contraband.

He was arrested and charged with drug possession with intent to deliver.

