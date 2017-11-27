Drugs found on man parked on the side of the road - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Drugs found on man parked on the side of the road

He was already pulled over when he was approached by police.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Bruce Ada Aguon was parked on the side of the road with his hazard lights on.

He told police he had run out of gas and that the driver had walked to the gas station.

Inside his car, officers could see improvised glass pipes.

A pat down revealed more drugs, including ziplock baggies and plastic straws with suspected methamphetamine.

Aguon was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third degree felony.

