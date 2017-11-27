Man, 44, follows woman to dressing room to steal her purse

This should be a reminder to all shoppers this holiday season to stay alert.

One man, alleged to have tried to snatch a woman's purse at Ross at the Guam Premier Outlets, is now under arrest for attempted third degree robbery.

44-year-old Joey John Taitano reportedly followed the woman to the dressing room.

The victim reported she pulled her handbag back and confronted the man, but he continued to follow her.

A witness, fortunately, intervened and called on store workers to call police.