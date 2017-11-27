Man arrested for hitting minors, then attacking their mom

A man alleged to have punched four minors before attacking their mother is now under arrest for terrorizing, assault, child abuse, and family violence.

Macky Ilab Demei allegedly lashed out on the four boys Friday night.

Court documents state that when the boys' mother tried to intervene, he turned his attention to the woman, hitting her in the head with closed fists.

He'd later ask the woman to bring him his machete. The woman, who complied, reportedly heard Demei ask a friend if he should kill her prompting her to run to the neighbor's house to call police.