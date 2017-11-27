Prestige Automobiles employee makes plea deal

She's not leaving her fate to a jury.

On Monday, Ana Absalon entered a plea agreement with the feds for her role in a scheme to fraudulently register luxury cars and ship them abroad.

Absalon, who also faces local charges, is set for a change of plea hearing in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday.

As reported, Absalon sidelined as a tax preparer while she worked as a sales and ordering administrator for Prestige Automobiles.

Absalon is accused of providing personal information from these tax returns to assist her co-defendants, Prestige automobiles chief executive John Shen and sales manager Orlando Domingo.

Absalon's change of plea is set for 3 p.m. before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.