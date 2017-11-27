Fred Kanmad accused of hitting man with pipe

He allegedly struck another man with a 2-foot metal pipe.

42-year-old Fred Kanmad was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a special allegation for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

The victim, court documents state, is Kanmad's coworker.

The two were drinking earlier that night when they got into an argument about their work timesheet.

That's when Kanmad allegedly lashed out, hitting the victim in the wrist and neck.

Police observed swelling to the victim's wrist.

He was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital.