Matthew Rosario charged with putting 11-year-old in chokehold

He allegedly put an 11-year-old girl in a chokehold.

30-year-old Matthew Jonathan Rosario was arrested and charged with family violence and child abuse, both as misdemeanors.

Court documents state the girl told police she struggled to breathe when Rosario held her for a few seconds and then pushed her to the ground.

Though she told her mother about the alleged abuse, her mother either didn't believe her or forgot.

A third party reported the incident to police stating this wasn't the first time he'd reported Rosario for hurting the girl.

Rosario denied the allegations and stated the victim is always disrespectful.