Man admits to hitting sons

He told police he hit his two sons to discipline them. But, did he take it too far?

31-year-old Jonathan Anthony Leon Guerrero was arrested and charged with assault, family violence and child abuse, all as misdemeanors.

His 10-year-old son reported the incidents to school officials, saying he was too afraid to go home because his father would beat him and his siblings with a belt, belt buckle, and a stick.

When interviewed by police, Leon Guerrero stated he knew he'd be reported at the school that day because of the bruises on his two sons.

He admitted to hitting both boys, one with a broom to the face and the other he spanked multiple times in the butt.

The younger child, he stated, "bruises easy."

