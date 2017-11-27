Paul Johnson pleads not guilty to contraband smuggling

One more defendant pleads not guilty for his alleged role in smuggling contraband into the prison.

Paul Lynnwood Johnson appeared in court on Monday where he entered his plea.

Also in court were his co-defendants Corina Lynn Blas Tedtaotao, Quiana Manibusan, and Frank Edward Pangelinan.

The court was advised that Manibusan is currently in negotiations with the government and may be filing a motion to sever.

Pangelinan, who has opted to represent himself, also reported he has yet to receive discovery nor has he had the opportunity to visit the law library.

The court ordered that discovery be forwarded to him immediately, but also cautioned that he comes at a great disadvantage without legal counsel.

The final defendant, Raymond Torres Tedtaotao will enter his plea later this week. He did not appear in court on Monday.

As reported, the group was arrested after a suspicious package was found at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The package contained cell phones and SIM cards which were to be picked up and brought to the Mangilao compound.

Trial remains set for December 20 with a return hearing set for November 30.