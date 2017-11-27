Paul Johnson pleads not guilty to contraband smuggling - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Paul Johnson pleads not guilty to contraband smuggling

Posted: Updated:

One more defendant pleads not guilty for his alleged role in smuggling contraband into the prison.

Paul Lynnwood Johnson appeared in court on Monday where he entered his plea.

Also in court were his co-defendants Corina Lynn Blas Tedtaotao, Quiana Manibusan, and Frank Edward Pangelinan.

The court was advised that Manibusan is currently in negotiations with the government and may be filing a motion to sever.

Pangelinan, who has opted to represent himself, also reported he has yet to receive discovery nor has he had the opportunity to visit the law library.

The court ordered that discovery be forwarded to him immediately, but also cautioned that he comes at a great disadvantage without legal counsel.

The final defendant, Raymond Torres Tedtaotao will enter his plea later this week. He did not appear in court on Monday.

As reported, the group was arrested after a suspicious package was found at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The package contained cell phones and SIM cards which were to be picked up and brought to the Mangilao compound.

Trial remains set for December 20 with a return hearing set for November 30.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • K-9 sweep of Southern High locks campus down for 4 hours

    K-9 sweep of Southern High locks campus down for 4 hours

    A lockdown at a public high school down south lasted about four hours. Guam Department of Education spokesperson Isa Baza says the department worked with k-9 teams with Guam Customs to carry out a canine drug sweep at the Santa Rita campus. It started around 6:45 am. During the sweep, the campus was placed on a modified locked down. The all clear was given around 10:30 this morning. No word if any contraband was found, or what prompted today's search. DOE has said following prev...More >>
    A lockdown at a public high school down south lasted about four hours. Guam Department of Education spokesperson Isa Baza says the department worked with k-9 teams with Guam Customs to carry out a canine drug sweep at the Santa Rita campus. It started around 6:45 am. During the sweep, the campus was placed on a modified locked down. The all clear was given around 10:30 this morning. No word if any contraband was found, or what prompted today's search. DOE has said following prev...More >>

  • Crash in Yigo sends man to hospital

    Crash in Yigo sends man to hospital

    One man was rushed the hospital after a serious crash in Yigo Tuesday morning. It happened along Route 15 near Tun Akin Cabesa street around 7am, according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf. She says the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to GRMC. His condition has not yet been released. The crash had backed up morning traffic along back for sometime. GPD is investigating.More >>
    One man was rushed the hospital after a serious crash in Yigo Tuesday morning. It happened along Route 15 near Tun Akin Cabesa street around 7am, according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf. She says the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to GRMC. His condition has not yet been released. The crash had backed up morning traffic along back for sometime. GPD is investigating.More >>

  • Southern High on lock down this morning

    Southern High on lock down this morning

     Southern High School is currently on lock down while GDOE conducts a canine sweep in collaboration with Guam Customs and Quarantine. The canine sweep began at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning and is ongoing.

    More >>

     Southern High School is currently on lock down while GDOE conducts a canine sweep in collaboration with Guam Customs and Quarantine. The canine sweep began at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning and is ongoing.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly