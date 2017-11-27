Harmon gamreoom staffer robbed at gunpoint

A Harmon gameroom employee is robbed at gunpoint.

It happened early Sunday around 5am at the Winner Gameroom along route 15.

Management tells KUAM the suspect broke a window inside the facility, and pulled out a gun demanding the worker hand over the cash.

The suspect got away with more than $1500.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam police or Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP.