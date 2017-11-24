Chief judge orders parties to appear for solid waste transition

The long-awaited transfer of the solid waste system may take longer than expected. District court judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood issued an order late Friday calling all parties to appear at a hearing next month to argue whether the formal transition should be extended past the December 31st deadline.

In her order, the judge noted that she is unsure at this point whether to approve the end of the receivership, because the Guam Solid Waste Authority has not resolved several issues, including finalizing a budget plan, its rules and regulations, and hiring a comptroller. She also wrote that it would be more prudent to allow the federal receiver to remain in charge of the post-closure plan for the Ordot landfill.

Violations of the clean water act prompted the court to order the shutdown of the former Ordot dump that prompted the shut-down. The judge then appointed a receiver to manage the solid waste system, and open the new landfill at Layon.